Game Reveals New Album Will Feature Dr. Dre Vocals

Game Says Dr. Dre Will Rap On His Upcoming “R.E.D. Album”

Dr. Dre makes rare appearances on albums as a rapper. Game says he is not only giving the world “the most incredible album of his career,” but he has some vocals from his mentor.

“First, I’m back with Dr. Dre, which is a bonus and dope for me. Second, executive-produced by Pharrell, co-executive-produced by myself and Mars,” said Game.



He doesn’t say whether it’s a verse or hook that Dre is featured on, but the Doctor has only shown up behind the mic for the likes of Snoop and Eminem when it comes to his proteges.

The R.E.D. Album will drop August 23rd and also features Nelly Furtado, Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes.