Bow Wow Pens Open Letter About His Daughter

Bow Wow Writes Letter About His Daughter



Bow Wow is confirming what’s been speculated for weeks, that he’s the father of a baby girl.

As previously reported Bow lashed out at media outlets for posting inaccurate pictures of his daughter with video model Miss Joie.

Today the Cash Money rapper has decided to set the record straight and released an open letter on his bundle of joy.

Speaking to fans he writes,

“Let me start off by saying i love my fans. With out yall i wudda been left the game. For the past 3 years i been battling life. Even thought about taking my own. I felt like as a kid i did everything and saw everything too fast which spoiled my adult years. I felt as if i had no purpose to live(Thinking selfishly) until god gave me the illest gift of my life.” “No lambo, no blk card nuffn ammounts to my lil girl. I waited so long to tell yall the truth because i was nervous on how yall would look at me. Yall know everyone makes a big deal out of everything i do. I wanted to be 1st n let yall know the real. My lil girl is getting BIG fast. i love every minute of it. She inspires me to go harder. Even made me treat my mother better, its like it made me into a man over night. Never been a fan of posting pix of my daughter. Reason is because i want my boo boo to have everything i didnt. Want her to be able to cheerlead with her lil friends with out some asshole sticking his camera all in my lil girl face. I know how fame is.”

“I missed out on so much that i now know how important it is to cherish and have those things in your life. Yes! I change diapers. Aint as bad as i thought hahaha. I want her to live with me so bad. Jus us 2. Thats my dream man but fellas yall know how it go. Baby gotta stay with they momma and all dat bull. I hate that! So i have to fly 5 hrs away to see her. I find myself going into my i phone book jus lookn at pix of her.”

“Sometimes i tear up cuz i just cant believe it brotha be emotional. All in all im good. This is my 1st. I know all my fans gone support me and ride for her like yall been doin my whole career. To the ones that say “Im heart broken how can he do that to us” well i do have a life thats not all about movies or making albums. Im 24 now. I cant wait 4eva. Im happy and if your a fan then ud be happy too cuz yall gone be with me every step of the way.”

Bow also made sure to mention the strained relationship between himself and the mother of his child. According to him the “bs that comes with having a baby momma is expected” and he tries his best not to lose his cool over her “stupid games.”

“The bs that comes with having a baby momma is expected. So i neva trip. Jus gotta suck it up keep chin high and try not let her get the best of my feelings by playin them stupid games. Ima stay positive and keep maintaining long as i got yall i cant lose. I love yall. And shai shai daddy love u too! Wizzle!!!! Boweezy

Cash Money/Young Mo”

Miss Joie has yet to respond.