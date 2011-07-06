Beyonce’s 4 Takes No. 1 Spot On Billboard Charts

4 Tops Billboard Charts

The first week sales of Beyonce’s new album 4, were enough to put the pop superstar atop the Billboard 200, despite it being the worst opening week in the diva’s career.

Queen B pushed 310,000 copies of her “Run The World (Girls)” fueled LP, according to Nielson SoundScan, making 4 her fourth album to debut at No. 1. Only rapper DMX, and pop star Britney Spears have achieved the top spot in their first four albums.

B has the third highest first week sales figure this year, coming behind Lady GaGa and Adele who sold 1.1 million and 351,000 in their first week, respectively.

G.O.O.D. Music rapper, Big Sean also managed to crack the top 10 at No. 3, moving 87,000 copies of his debut Finally Famous.