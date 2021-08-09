Curren$y “Carry On,” King Von “Demon” & More | Daily Visuals 8.9.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With Curren$y MIA from the video scene for the past second the game has felt a tad bit off as he drops something new damn near every week, but now that he’s back things feel right as rain.

In his latest visuals to “Carry On,” Spitta sparks up an L and takes a seat in one of his fancy automobiles as he rhymes and tokes in-between sentences. This man loves his Mary Jane and whips.

For the King Von fans, the man’s legacy lives and in his latest clip to “Demon” Von finds himself turning into, well, a demon as he experiences the violence that makes the streets the ghetto Vietnam. Rest In Peace, King.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dame D.O.L.L.A., Soulja Boy, and more.

CURREN$Y – “CARRY ON”

KING VON – “DEMON”

DAME D.O.L.L.A. FT. JANE HANCOCK – “THE JUICE”

SNOW THA PRODUCT, PESO PESO & FENIX FLEXIN – “TEXAS TO CALI”

SOULJA BOY – “I’M A ROCKSTAR!”

INDIA SHAWN – “DON’T PLAY WITH MY HEART”

BINO RIDEAUX FT. MUSTARD & BLUEBUCKSCLAN – “CREEPIN’”