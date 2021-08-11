HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The LOX’s recent landslide win during their Verzuz with Dip Set have made them the darlings of Hip-Hop once again and there here for every second of it.

Taking victory laps around New York City, The Lox checked into The Breakfast Club to continue their award tour and chopped it up with your favorite morning trio, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy. Revisiting the events of last week’s Verzuz battle, Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch talked about things we didn’t notice on stage, refutes some rumors that begun after the Verzuz battle, and spoke about other experiences they’ve had over their decades in the rap game.

Here are the 10 things we learned from The Lox on The Breakfast Club.

Styles P said he accidentally broke the beach chair that Dip Set brought on stage when he sat on it. After that Cam’ron kicked Pinero while he was performing his verse probably upset that his beloved beach chair was rendered useless.

