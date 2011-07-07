The Engagement Photo Of Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa And Other Wizber Pics [Photos]

When Amber Rose moved on from her famous beau Kanye West many people thought Wiz Khalifa was the ultimate downgrade.

Those people are completely wrong–at least in Amber’s eyes,

“You know when people say how do you go from Kanye to Wiz Khalifa, that’s a downgrade. But the only question I can ask them is: have you ever dated Kanye? Because I have, and believe me, I did not downgrade at all. Not in any aspect, at all.”

Since beginning her very public relationship with the Taylor Gang head, Twitter timelines and Tumblr accounts have been flooded with pictures of them kissing, hugging and even licking each other.

Most recently Wiz sparked engagement rumors when he posted a picture from a concert of him on bended knee in front of the bald beauty with the caption,

“I can’t say it or show it enough how much i love this woman .”

Are you gagging yet? If not check out more of our favorite WIZBER pics below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »