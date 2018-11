Alicia Keys And Swizz Beats’ Son Egypt Photographed



Beatmaker Swizz Beatz and his R&B wife Alicia Keys were spotted out yesterday and for the first time let paparazzi get shots of their infant son Egypt.

Keys gave birth to Egypt Daoud Ibarr Dean, October 14, 2010 three months after the couple wed at a private ceremony on the Mediterranean Sea.

CelebBuzz got their hands on the pictures, peep the pics below:

