Activision Announces ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ Is On The Way

'Call of Duty' continues to give heads wars to virtually participate in...

HipHopWired Featured Video
Call of Duty Vanguard Key Art

Source: Activision / Activision

Call of Duty has been a gamer’s favorite title for more than a decade now. Alhough it might not garner as much hype as it did in the late 2000’s, it’s still one of the hottest franchises in the video game…game.

With that being said, Activision has just announced that the next installment in the series is on the way and gamers will be able to experience the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard at the event inside Call of Duty: Warzone this Thursday (August 19) at 10:30 AM Pacific time.

Not much is known about the game other than it seems to take place during World War II, but we think it’s pretty safe to assume it’s going to be a hit regardless of what era the game takes place in.

Check out the “See Them Rise” teaser trailer below and let us know if you’re excited about Activision’s latest reveal in the comments below.

