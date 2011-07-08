Amber Rose Shows Off Wiz Khalifa Tattoo [Photo]

Amber Rose Sports Wiz Khalifa Tattoo

Amber Rose recently solidified her commitment to her latest beau, Wiz Khalifa by getting part of the “Roll Up” rapper’s government, (Cameron) named tatted on her finger.

Rose revealed her new body art this morning via Twitter, posting a picture along with the tweet.

“I want his name tatted on me a million times. He’s a dream come true… He’s my Angel.”

followed by…

“@RealWizKhalifa hahaaha ur so silly baby yuma dinky weow meme nene hahaa only you’ll understand that Dad ;-)”

Wiz then responded..

“@DaRealAmberRose awww baby ur the best little munchy wunchy crunchy girl in the world,”

As previously reported, Wiz got the first three letter in Amber’s name inked on his hand back in March.