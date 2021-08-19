Gunna & Taurus “9 Times Outta 10,” Yung Bleu ft. Big Sean “Way More Close” & More | Daily Visuals 8.19.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For the past hot minute, Gunna and Lil Baby seemed like they were joined at the hip with the amount of work the two of them were dropping together. But now Gunna is back on his solo tip and getting that bag all to himself.

In his clip for his latest single “9 Times Outta 10,” Gunna finds himself in a WandaVision-ish situation where he lives a “happy” life out in the burbs with a white picket fence before heading back to the hood to be about that life.

Elsewhere Yung Bleu finds himself going through the love motions in his fancy mansion that eventually has him falling out the sky in the Big Sean assisted visuals to “Way More Close.” You know you heartbroken when you walk around the house with little to no lights on. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mariahlynn and Dixson Waz, AZ featuring Jahiem, and more.

GUNNA & TAURUS – “9 TIMES OUTTA 10”

YUNG BLEU FT. BIG SEAN – “WAY MORE CLOSE”

AZ FT. JAHIEM – “THE WHEEL”

MARIAHLYNN & DIXSON WAZ – “YAYA”

LION BABE – “GOING THROUGH IT”

DVSN FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “MEMORIES”

MOZZY – “UNFORGIVEN”

ANN MARIE – “HATE LOVE”

SOLEMN BRIGHAM – “DIRTY WHIP”

WIL AKOGU – “RIOT”

JAY BLAZE FT. BOBBY SKYZ & ZAKU – “POPPIN’”