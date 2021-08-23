Tyga To Launch ‘Myystar’ Platform After ‘OnlyFans’ Bans Sexually Explicit Content

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, sexually explicit OnlyFans models were shocked when word came down that the pay-for-play website would be ridding itself of pornographic content, and Tyga for one was especially upset at the news and development.

After deleting his OnlyFans account in protest, Tyga has decided to take things to a new and surprising level by launching his own adult themed content platform dubbed “Myystar” for models looking to bank off their bare booties. According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner’s ex is looking to fill the hole that OnlyFans will leave behind, but of course Tyga will be looking to get his cut from future revenues that the site will surely generate.

While OnlyFans took a 20% cut of their models earnings, Tyga will only be asking for 10% as he’s doing this for the people whose pockets will take a hard hit from the sexually explicit ban that OnlyFans will impose on it’s creators.

“I know how many people make a lot of money on OnlyFans, and that’s where most of their revenue is at,” Tyga exclusively told Forbes. “I want to give those people hope.”

“Tyga partnered with Forbes 30 Under 30 Art & Style alum Ryder Ripps—who has worked on branding for Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and Kanye West’s creative agency Donda—to design myystar. Beyond explicit photos and videos, Tyga says the platform will house content from podcasters, comedians, athletes and musicians. Creators will also be able to sell their own NFTs.”

While no one knows how much money Tyga’s made from his OnlyFans account ($20 a month to subscribe), it is numbered in the millions as there are a lot of diehard Tyga fans out there who can’t get enough of him. Why you think none of his cars have been repossessed as of late?

Tyga’s Myystar website is set to go live in October with the first content creators getting on via an invite-only basis. Should be interesting to see who Tyga drafts to be the cornerstones of his new franchise.