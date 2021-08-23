Sha’Carri Richardson Declares In Post-Event Interview That She’ll Return To Winning Ways

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sha’Carri Richardson returned to the track this past weekend in one of the most highly-anticipated track meets of the year, most especially after the Texas native’s ban from the Tokyo Olympics. After competing in the 100-meter event at the Prefontaine Classic, Richardson came in last among the nine racers but confidently declared she’ll be back to winning soon.

Richardson spoke with NBC Sports after the race in Eugene, Ore., and the 21-year-old’s confidence was unshaken despite the results of the race.

“Coming out today was a great return to the sport,” Richardson said to NBC reporter Lewis Johnson. “I’m not upset with myself at all. This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I’m capable of. Count me out if you want to… I’m not done. I’m the sixth-fastest woman in this game ever, and can’t nobody ever take that from me. Congratulations to the winners, but they’re not done seeing me yet. Period.”

Richardson was also a bit profane in her statements, adding, “Talk all the sh*t you want because I’m here to stay.”

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won in 10.54 seconds, the second-fastest time in history and 0.05 off Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record. Thompson-Herah was followed by 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medalist and Tokyo silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 10.73 and Shericka Jackson in 10.76, all from Jamaica.

Athing Mu, who set the women’s 800-meter record at the Toyko Olympics, broke her own record in Eugene. The 19-year-old track bested the nearest competitor by nearly three seconds. Mu said to NBC that it was the last race of the season for her

Photo: Getty