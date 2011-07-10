Bow Wow’s Baby’s Mama Speaks On Bow Wow’s Suicidal Thoughts & New Baby Daughter

Cash Money artist Bow Wow’s baby’s mother, Joie Chavis, has come forward to address his recent admission to contemplating suicide and discussed sharing a newborn with him.

According to the video vixen, she often reminded Bow Wow about the positive side of life and his loyal fan base while fighting depression.

“He would always talk to me. We became friends before anything. So he would always talk to me and I was straight to the point with him. I would always tell him ‘you have fans, you have people who admire and look up to you.” “You have a beautiful blessing on the way that you have to live for. You have so much to live for so don’t think like that.’ I was definitely always there for him to cope with whatever he was going through. And just letting him know, be that father that you didn’t have to your daughter.”

Earlier this week, Bow Wow wrote open letter crediting his daughter for giving him new motivation.

“Let me start off by saying i love my fans. With out yall i wudda been left the game. For the past 3 years i been batteling life. Even thought about taking my own. I felt like as a kid i did everything and saw everything too fast which spoiled my adult years. I felt as if i had no purpose to live(Thinking selfishly) until god gave me the illest gift of my life” No lambo, no blk card nuffn ammounts to my lil girl. I waited so long to tell yall the truth because i was nervous on how yall would look at me. Yall know everyone makes a big deal out of everything i do. I wanted to be 1st n let yall know the real. My lil girl is getting BIG fast. i love every minute of it. She inspires me to go harder. Even made me treat my mother better, its like it made me into a man over night. Never been a fan of posting pix of my daughter. Reason is because i want my boo boo to have everything i didnt. Want her to be able to cheerlead with her lil friends with out some a**hole sticking his camera all in my lil girl face.”

We are glad things are looking up for Bow Weezy!