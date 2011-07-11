Bow Wow Left Off Baby’s Birth Certificate

Bow Wow Not One Baby’s Birth Certificate

It seems as fatherhood has gotten off to a rough start for Bow Wow.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old rapper’s baby mama, Joie Chavis, intentionally left Bow Wow off the newborn’s birth certificate, due to his absence during the child’s birth.

TMZ reported:

Joie Chavis tells TMZ … she was shocked that B.W. wasn’t there for her when she went under the knife for an emergency C-section on April 27. And if Bow Wow’s excuse was squeamishness, it didn’t explain his absence in the days that followed. He finally showed up on the 6th day of the baby’s life, to take them home. Pissed as she was, Joie tells us Bow Wow has turned it around and now is all about baby Shai. Joie says she’s now willing to let bygones be bygones and put Bow Wow on the document, but it’s going to take a judge to make that happen.

TMZ also obtained an image of the birth certificate, showing Bow Wow’s omission on the document:

In the case of one month old baby Shai…Bow Wow…you are not the father…

Just joking, Shad.