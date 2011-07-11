Happy Birthday Lil Kim: A History Of The Rapper’s Most Iconic Looks [Photos]

Lil Kim Celebrates Her Birthday

Kimberly Denise Jones a.k.a. Lil Kim turns 37 years young today and is celebrating a nearly 20 year long rap career.

The pint sized femcee has graduated from Junior M.A.F.I.A. days to a female rap icon instantly recognized by people across the world.

At just 4-feet-11 inches, the tiny Brooklyn native makes up for her small stature with her berating bark—most recently unleashed on a certain Young Money mistress with a strikingly similar style.

Love her or hate her, Lil Kim broke new ground for female rappers by gracing magazine covers, landing print glamour and beauty ads and wowing on red carpets with her often outlandish looks.

So today we salute her on her birthday; here’s a collection of Lil Kim’s most iconic looks.

