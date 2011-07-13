The Black Eyed Peas Take Indefinite Break From Music

The Black Eyed Peas Split

Mega pop group, The Black Eyed Peas are taking an indefinite break as a group and will focus on solo projects, as confirmed by group members Fergie and will.i.am.

The initial announcement came last week during the closing of one of the shows on their world tour at England’s Alton Towers. While on stage, Fergie conceded to the more than 18,000 fans,

“This is a very special show for us. Because it is the last time we’re going to be in England for a long time. We want you to know that we love you and thank you for the support you’ve given from the beginning, said Fergie. “We’re going to be taking a break just like we did after we released Monkey Business in 2005 until we came back in 2009. But this isn’t going to be the last time you’ll see us.”

will.i.am later confirmed the news via his Twitter page, assuring fans that this isn’t the last of BEP tweeting,

“The @Bep will take a break after the beginning…just like we did from monkey business to the e.n.d…but it doesn’t mean we stop creating. There will certainly be solo projects galore, but anyone who’s ever been broken up with knows that it always starts by “taking a break.”