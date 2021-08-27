Meek Mill ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Sharing Locations,” Belly ft. Nas & The Weeknd “Die For It” & More | Daily Visuals 8.27.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After teasing the collabo for a second, Meek Mill done finally went and dropped a visual for his Lil Baby and Lil Durk assisted cut and man did they seem to have enjoyed themselves for this one.

Linking up for the visuals to “Sharing Locations,” Meek, Durk, and Lil’ Baby hang out on the runway next to a private plane where they floss pounds of diamonds on their persons, stacks of cash like it’s Monopoly money, and thick women because, duh.

Nas meanwhile finds himself in an apocalyptic future where the world is a wasteland AND he and Belly roam the streets while The Weeknd broadcasts his vocals from an undisclosed location in the clip to “Die For It.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, Soulja Boy featuring T.I., and more.

MEEK MILL FT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “SHARING LOCATIONS”

SOULJA BOY FT. T.I. – “COPY & PASTE”

BABY KEEM & KENDRICK LAMAR – “FAMILY TIES”

BABYFACE RAY FT. BIG SEAN & HIT-BOY – “IT AIN’T MY FAULT”

KAI CA$H FT. CEO TRAYLE – “HELEN KELLER”

VAN BUREN RECORDS & AZIZTHESHAKE FT. JAZZ CARTIER – “CULT”

ALLBLACK – “DO OR DIE”

LIL GOTIT FT. GUNNA – “WORK OUT”

3XBRAVO – “YEA YEA”

NARDO WICK – “I BE CHILLIN”

AURORA ANTHONY – “LIL WOLFY”

DUCKWRTH – “4K”

DOODIE LO – “DON’T WORRY”

FLEE LORD & ROC MARCIANO – “THIS WHAT YA WANT?”