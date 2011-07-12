Mooning Charges Dismissed Against Foxy Brown

Charges Dismissed Against Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown is officially off the hook now that charges she mooned her neighbor have been dropped.

The Associated Press reports that Tuesday, atate Supreme Court Justice John Walsh dismissed the case against Brown dismissing charges that she violated a court order.

The rapper had previously pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt.

As previously reported, Brown was accused of violating a three-year-old protective order filed by her Brooklyn neighbor Arlene Raymond, with whom she has had frequent confrontations.

Foxy was accused of hitting Raymond in the face with her Blackberry prompting Raymond to file the restraining order in 2007.

The two allegedly got into another tift over the summer during which Foxy called Raymond a “dirty Beyotch” and then flashed her bare backside at the woman.

Foxy Brown has yet to comment on the dismissal.