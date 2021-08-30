N.O.R.E. Walks Back “Flunkies” Jab Towards Wu-Tang Clan Affiliates

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

N.O.R.E. has become one of the most prominent voices in media today via his Drink Champs podcast series with co-host DJ EFN. Given the nature of the show’s program and the looseness of conversation, the Queens veteran took a swipe at Wu-Tang Clan affiliates but has since walked back the jab after calling members of the collective “flunkies.”

During an episode of Drink Champs featuring Mickey Factz, Asher Roth, and Blu, N.O.R.E. referred to Shyheim and the Sunz Of Man as “flunkies” which prompted some laughs from the guests. Shyheim, not taking kindly to N.O.R.E.’s jab, responded via Instagram and let it be known that he’s never been anyone’s flunky.

Shyheim also made sure to defend other crew affiliates such as La The Darkman, Royal Family, Wu-Syndicate, and more. Shyheim was also recently on The Joe Budden Podcast with his cousins Grant Williams and Ghostface Killah.

N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN both addressed the jab and have apologized to the sprawling Wu-Tang Clan affiliates and offshoot groups, while also adding that he had a conversation with Shyheim with both N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN inviting him to the show to talk things out in full.

“We want to be clear. Our show is fun, our show is about giving flowers, our show is about showing love,” N.O.R.E. said. “Every now and then, you know, we might joke a little too much and say something that we wasn’t supposed to say. But our show is about giving flowers and especially to people who’s been there before us, been there as we was there, and definitely after we were there.”

“But, for us using that word, we are extremely wrong. I was extremely wrong. I was the person that used the word, so I’m gonna take blame [for] that. I’ma say I’m extremely wrong,” N.O.R.E. added, putting the blame on himself.

N.O.R.E. shared in a tweet on Saturday (August 28) that he spoke with Shyheim directly and hopes that he’ll accept the invitation to come onto the show.

Photo: Getty