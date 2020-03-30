N.O.R.E. Explains Why Things Got So Tense With Lamar Odom On ‘Drink Champs’ [Video]

While the booziest podcast in Hip-Hop almost guarantees a great time to be had by all; sometimes things do go left. Things got tense but N.O.R.E. says it was unintentional.

Complex is reporting that that the Queens rapper had some explaining to do after the latest episode of Drink Champs. A couple weeks ago the Slimefather shared a trailer clip of Lamar Odom putting him on notice for what he deemed to a lack of courtesy. “I feel disrespected,” he said. What followed was a very awkward exchange between the former baller and N.O.R.E. Naturally the teaser got everyone wondering what went wrong.

Last week the full episode dropped and apparently the lengthy sit down was going well until the two hour mark where Odom thought he was being trolled. “I don’t want to make it a beef but put your shoes on my feet. Like I f*ck with you. This whole angle on this interview went like crazy” he said. But the Super Thug claims innocence.

“I kept bringing up the fact that he has a ring, but I did not know that he actually lost his rings,” N.O.R.E. revealed. “So in retrospect, he might’ve thought I was joking or making fun of him. So, he basically lost his rings, which he thought was public knowledge, but I didn’t know. He thought that I was clowning him so he was upset with that. And I made it known that I wasn’t aware.”

Still the episode was jarring to say the least when you consider Lamar’s history of drug abuse and the crew were encouraging him to drink and even had him smoking marijuana. Several fans expressed their disappointment on how the crew handled the interview.

