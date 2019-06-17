Lamar Odom’s Memoir ‘Darkness To Light’ Hits New York Times Bestsellers List

With his days of living wild and on the edge behind him, former NBA star Lamar Odom has completely turned his life around and now he can call himself a bestselling author to boot. Taking to Instagram to thank his children and ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, Odom got some of that love back.
The Blast reports:
The “KUWTK” star helped celebrate the success of her former hubby’s memoir, “Darkness to Light,” hitting the New York Times bestsellers list.
After Odom shared a lengthy post on Friday where he specifically called out Khloé for her support, the Good American founder replied with an adorable response.
“Look at God!!! Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining,” Khloé wrote.
Odom’s new memoir details his former struggle with substance abuse that nearly killed him and also his marriage to the reality star.
Check out Lamar Odom’s Instagram post celebrating the success of his book below.
Wow don’t know where to begin. We did this! We made @nytimes best sellers list for my first book, Darkness To Light! What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated! It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story! I want to thank the best kids in the world @iamdestinyodom and Lamar Jr. ya’ll are my rock. Thanks for sticking with me during my hardest times. My true fans, my friends and family love ya’ll, @khloekardashian , @benbellabooks and my entire publishing team, my co-author Chris Palmer and last but not least the best publicist in the world @evesarkisyan for always doing your thing. #darknesstolight #nytimesbestseller
Photo: Getty