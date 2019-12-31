Lamar Odom Pawned His NBA Championship Rings, Hitting Auction Block

During what was surely a dark time in his life, former NBA star and Kardashian curse victim Lamar Odom pawned his NBA championship rings. Now the fancy bauble are hitting the auction block, and will potentially reel in six-figure price tags that Odom will see none of.

Damn. TMZ reports that two rings he collected while he was a Laker in the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons will potentially go for about $50,000 a piece. The rings are personalizing, not only including Odom’s name but images of his face etched into the sides. They’re also iced out in diamonds, with ’09 ring reportedly weighing in at 75 grams and the ’10 ringclocking in at 69 grams.

As for how the rings came into the hands of Heritage Auctions, it’s full of all the struggle. Allegedly, Odom pawned the rings for only a few hundred bucks while he was dating Khloe Kardashian. This is the portion of his life that saw his NBA career fizzle and his life get put on the line as he reportedly OD’d on coke in a Nevada brothel.

Odom never bothered to get the rings back—maybe he forgot, or he had more important matters to deal with.

Bidding on the rings is scheduled to start in late January 2020 and will conclude in February.

Hey, maybe a buyer with deep pockets could scoop up the rings and return them to their rightful owner. So long as Odom promises not to go on a bender and give them up for pennies on the dollar again.

Last we heard, Odom had gotten married to fitness model Sabrina Parr. But not before he caught another heaping helping of slander for allegedly dropping Taraji P. Henson for Khloe Kardashian.