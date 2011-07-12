CLOSE
DMX Caught With Drugs Behind Bars, Jail Time Extended

DMX Caught With Drugs In Jail

 

Fans of DMX will have to wait a little longer to reunite with the NY rapper now that his prison stay has been extended once again.

As previously reported, X was given an original July 6 release date but had his prison stay extended by one week to July 13.

Now however Arizona officials have charged him with drug possession, failing and refusing a drug test and smoking during his incarceration.

He is scheduled to remain behind bars for at least another week.

X made headlines earlier this month after his reported fiancé said they were starring in a reality show and he confirmed that he had 10 children with six different women.

