DMX Caught With Drugs Behind Bars, Jail Time Extended

DMX Caught With Drugs In Jail
Fans of DMX will have to wait a little longer to reunite with the NY rapper now that his prison stay has been extended once again.
As previously reported, X was given an original July 6 release date but had his prison stay extended by one week to July 13.
Now however Arizona officials have charged him with drug possession, failing and refusing a drug test and smoking during his incarceration.
He is scheduled to remain behind bars for at least another week.
X made headlines earlier this month after his reported fiancé said they were starring in a reality show and he confirmed that he had 10 children with six different women.
