Stephon Marbury Responds To Jay-Z Verse

Six years and several Jay-Z albums later, Stephon Marbury has finally decided to respond to a little known verse in Jigga’s 2003 single, “La, La, La.”

Continuing with a strange media display that has garnered him the a wealth of attention as of late, the NBA star has finally decided to grace the world with his opinion on a minute lyric in the Jay-Z hit.

Speaking to the world via Youtube, the Terror Squad affiliated baller unleashed a semi-rant aimed at the man whom currently has the number one album in the nation.

“Don’t get me confused with Marbury, if you run up on me at the light, I’m gonna kill you.” said the league all-star, reciting the lyrics that ignited this fracas.

“You ain’t gonna kill nobody. You was not doing no life sentence in jail for the rest of your life. Let’s stop that, stop tricking people. Stop making people believe that. That’s foolishness, that’s exactly what that is. You know you not shooting and killing nobody…Whatchu gonna do, go run? Where you gonna run, where you gonna run from? Everybody know you, they see your face, they know you. ‘That’s the camel, he right over there.”

Marbury has generated much controversy with his emotion-laden videos, the most famous of which show the basketball star crying and eating Vaseline.