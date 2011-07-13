Lil B Says He’s Gay But Not Totally Gay

Lil B Sets The Record Straight, “I’m Not Totally Gay But I Am Gay”

Lil B wants his detractors that claim he softened his album title by putting “I’m Happy” in parentheses to know that he did not cop out. In an interview with Brooklyn Martino, B says he wanted his fans to understand that he is straight.

“How can I cop out when in my head, I had a plan to do that?

Like, I’m not literally a homosexual, but I’m happy…I did it to also embrace the homosexual community also, but some motherFawkers was like, I copped out, ‘Ah B, you should’ve stuck with the ‘I’m Gay’ title.’ I’m not totally gay, but I am gay. Salute.”

The album, I’m Gay was released with no promotion on iTunes, then the based god decided to release it for free. The first week sales of the release were somewhere around 1,700 units despite the media hype surrounding the young XXL freshman.