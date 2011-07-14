Reps For Chris Brown Deny ‘Gay Slur’ Reports

Chris Brown Reps Release Statement On ‘Gay Slur’ Reports

Reps for Chris Brown have released a statement in defense of reports claiming the 22-year-old singer used a series of “gay slurs” during a pick up basketball game last month, and may look to take legal action.

The statement reads:

A totally fictitious article ran in the current Star Magazine (issue date July 25, 2011) accusing our client Chris Brown of doing something that he did not do.

The article claimed that on June 29, 2011, Chris participated in a pick up basketball game at 24 Hour Fitness Center in LA and said some very inappropriate statements.

The incident described did not occur, nor did the Star ever contact Chris’ representatives to request comment or confirmation.

Chris was filming a video with AceHood on June 29 and never left the set.

He spent the entire day with dozens of members of the production team filming the video for “Body To Body” at 1870 Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood.

The Star accompanied the fabricated story with a photo of Chris playing basketball in New York that was taken on the day of his F.A.M.E. CD release in March.

Chris Brown’s management is considering taking appropriate legal action against the paper.

Unfortunately this bogus account is being picked up by additional media outlets. We stand behind our client and want to set the record straight that this did not happen.