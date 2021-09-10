HHW Gaming: Razer Announces New ‘Halo Infinite” Gaming Accessories

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Missed out on that limited Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console and Elite controller, Razer is giving you another chance to score some gaming peripherals inspired by the Master Chief’s upcoming adventure.

Razer announced its new collection would feature its popular gaming accessories, taking its cues from the Master Chief’s Spartan armor in Halo Infinite. The full suite of Razer’s Halo Infinite inspired products include:

BlackWidow V3 keyboard – Halo Infinite Edition ($179.99)

“Whether you’re hunting down the truth behind heavily guarded secrets or the location of the nefarious war chief Escharum, the responsiveness and resilience of our most iconic mechanical keyboard brings the firepower to the fight. Outfitted with ultra-durable Razer™ Mechanical Switches that are good for up to 80 million keystrokes, the Razer BlackWidow V3 is a weapon worthy of every Spartan’s arsenal.”

Purchase includes Deathly Poison Weapon Coating as an in-game bonus.

Kaira Pro wireless headset for Xbox – Halo Infinite Edition ($169.99)

“Be immersed in the sounds of an undiscovered ring world with the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox as you deploy the power of the headset’s Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers—a patented 3-part design that picks up on every audio detail so you can detect and destroy nearby enemies when going up against the forces of the Banished.”

Includes Deathly Poison Armor Coating as an in-game bonus.

DeathAdder V2 mouse – Halo Infinite Edition ($79.99)

“Much like the Master Chief’s Mjolnir armor, the Razer DeathAdder V2 turns the tide of battle by greatly augmenting the speed, reflexes, and accuracy of the combatant who wields it. Track down enemies on Installation 07 with unrivaled precision and neutralize them at the speed of light as you take hold of an ergonomic form factor that’s every bit as legendary as the Master Chief himself.”

Score the Fangs Emblem as an in-game bonus with the purchase of DeathAdder V2 Mouse.

Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat – Halo Infinite Edition ($79.99)

“Illuminate every encounter on Zeta Halo in vivid brilliance as you swipe your way to victory on the large surface of the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma—optimized for total tracking responsiveness. Powered by Razer Chroma™ RGB, customize the mat with 16.8 million colors and a stunning array of effects that will light your path as you forge ahead.”

Get 5 Challenge Swaps as an in-game bonus with purchase.

The Razer Halo Infinite collection officially drops on October 21, 2021, and is currently available for pre-order on GameStop and Razer’s website.

—

Photo: Razer / HALO Infinite