HHW Gaming: Razer Announces New Kishi Universal Gaming Controller For iPhone

Razer’s latest Universal Gaming Controller will take your mobile gaming experience while using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the next level.

Razer’s new Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone is right on time following the announcement that Xbox Box Cloud is officially coming out of private beta testing and now publicly available to owners of Apple devices running iOS 14.4 or higher.

Razer’s newest peripheral is specifically designed to work for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming on iPhone handsets. The updated Kishi Controller features a new design with monochrome face buttons that will provide you with console-level tactility and precision to enjoy the 100 AAA titles through cloud-gaming on your iPhone.

The new Kishi Controller is also MFi certified, allowing it to work seamlessly with controller-compatible iOS titles, including those available from Apple Arcade. Along with your purchase of the $99.99 accessory, Razer is also blessing customers with a 90-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to take full advantage of the service, allowing them to use it across their Xbox console, PC, and iPhone.

Razer’s iPhone Kishi for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is currently sold out via its website, but you can still scoop one from retailers like Best Buy and GameStop.

Photo: Razer / iPhone Kishi for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate