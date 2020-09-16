HHW Gaming: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Available Via The Galaxy Store

The future of gaming has officially launched… on Samsung’s flagship smartphone, that is.

On Tuesday (Sept.15), Microsoft’s cloud gaming service Xbox Game Pass Ultimate officially exited the beta mode and is now available in the Samsung Galaxy store. The new service allows gamers to play 100 games on either their Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, or Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung also announced it will be offering consumers an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle when they purchase a Galaxy Note20 (or qualifying Samsung Galaxy device) as well as the MOGA Bluetooth Controller. Consumers will get a 3-month subscription, but you will have to move fast because Samsung is only offering the bundle for a limited time.

We got a chance to experience Xbox Game Pass Ultimate while it was still in the beta phase, and we must say it worked smoothly on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

We even spoke with professional Fortnite streamer, Myth, and he is all-in with the new way to play Triple-A Xbox titles.

“I remember just thinking to myself like, “Is this real?” (laughs). Because I couldn’t, I didn’t, it was hard for me to imagine trying to tell my 10-year-old or 12-year-old self exactly what I’m doing right now. Like I don’t think past me would believe in what exactly is going on. So, that’s how I felt about it, if I had to go back a few years and explain to a younger version of me how you’re able to play games nowadays, I just straight up wouldn’t believe you. I’d be like, “Yeah, okay, bro, cut it out. Like, you’re joking. You’re joking, right? Like, I could play years on my- on my phone, yeah, on my couch, or on my bed, maybe while I’m using the bathroom?”

We share that same excitement with Myth because this will be a gamechanger in the mobile gaming world. Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft gives the Korean tech company a clear advantage in that department over Apple, which only has Apple Arcade to offer to iPhone owners.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz