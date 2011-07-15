ThankYouBasedGod: “Hoes On My package Cause I Look Like Jesus” And Other Outlandish Statements From Lil B

Lil B The Based God is making moves in Hip-Hop, going from a member of Cali rap group The Pack to a rap standout with acknowledgment from Lil Wayne and Kanye West.

Known for his off the wall lyrics and “look like” references, B plays off shock value to get his “Based” music noticed but has proven on more than one occasion that he can actually spit.

When he’s not showing off his rap skills however, he’s putting Hip-Hop up in arms with his off the wall comments including that “he’s gay but not totally gay”, has “hoes on his package because he looks like Jesus”, is a “princess”, a “pretty Beyotch” and wants to be rap’s Lady Gaga.

So what won’t B won’t say to grab your attention? The world may never know..

Here are some of the most shocking statements from Lil B.

