50 Cent Calls Kelly Rowland “The Most Underrated Female” [Photos]



50 Cent Speaks On Kelly Rowland

It appears that 50 Cent is quite the fan of singer Kelly Rowland.

While interviewing with MTV News, on the set of Tony Yayo’s video for “Haters,” 50 talked about some of his favorite hits this year, naming Big Sean’s “My Last” and Frank Ocean’s “Novacane,” before expressing excitement for former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland and her hit song “Motivation.”

“I’m so happy Kelly got that hit record. She’s due; she’s so due,” Fif said to MTV News. “She’s the most underrated female soloist in the game, and it’s finally time for her.”

50 Cent continued to speak on Kelly Rowland’s overseas success, stating it as the reason he brought her in to play the lead role for his 2009 video “Baby By Me.”

“That’s why when it came time to do ‘Baby by Me,’ I wanted her to be in the video, because she was smoking hot everywhere else my record had to be hot at,” he said. “They thought I was doin’ her a favor because here in the U.S., they wasn’t hip.” “There wasn’t no dance moves Beyoncé was doin’ that Kelly wasn’t doin’,” 50 said of Kelly’s days in Destiny’s Child. “It’s just the right song. You got the song, now you can forget about it. It’s going. They all did the same moves.” “I think it’s just time for her. This year is her year.”

Is 50 Cent right? Is it Kelly Rowland’s year? Is she the most underrated female artist in the game?

Let us know what you think, and view a few of Kelly’s pics on the next pages.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »