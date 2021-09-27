No Cap: Drake Gives J. Cole His Flowers & Says “He’s One of The Greatest Rappers Ever”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole got the ultimate co-sign from one of his peers.

On Friday night (Sept. 24), J. Cole’s “The Off-Season Tour” kicked off in Miami at the FTX Arena with a bang. Fans in attendance were blessed with an appearance from the Certified Lover Boy himself, Drake.

Not only did he treat fans to a performance of his hit single “Way 2 Sexy” with Future, but he also used the opportunity to give Cole his flowers in front of the sold-out arena. “I don’t know how the f**k you pulled it off, but thank you for being the first person to bring us back to arenas so we could do some shows for these people,” he told the Dreamville general.

Drizzy’s admiration for the North Carolina native comes after Cole surprised his loyal fans with his Heaven’s EP that features his “Pipe Down” freestyle, where he voiced his admiration for not just Drake, but Kendrick Lamar as well. “Some people say that I’m running third / They threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot / Yeah, them ni**as is superstars to me,” Cole rapped on the song.

Drake decided to use his guest appearance to return the love right back to Cole. “I gotta say this just ’cause, I don’t always wanna have like a heartfelt moment when we’re on stage together,” he said. “I just want you to understand something—you are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch the mic. It’s way too many people in the world that think and know that J. Cole is at top on the pole position.”

The Hip-Hop stars embraced and received a massive pop from the crowd. “I love you with all my heart. You’re my brother, one of my favorite artists, and I’ll always appreciate you having me out here,” Drake further added.

That wasn’t the only thing Drake did that night. He also linked up with 21 Savage, the opening act on Cole’s tour, to perform his single “Knife Talk” off his latest album, giving fans a preview of what’s to come when he decides to head back out on tour.

We love to see rappers showing each other love.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty