MySpace Inspires Kid Cudi Reflection On Pre-Success Goals: “I Had That Fire Burnin In Me”

Kid Cudi clearly knew the assignment, even before there was one.

On Sunday (Sept 26) the Kids See Ghosts rapper took a trip down memory lane by sharing his old Myspace bio reflecting his goals upon making it in the music business.

Amid a round of fan interactions, Kid Cudi shared another Twitter user’s post that included screenshots of his old Myspace profile pic and bio. In the bio, written when Cudi was 22 years old, the then up and coming artist wrote of wanting to take “hip hop or music n general 2 a whole nother level,” before noting his desire to bring his unique lens to the Grammys.

“I don’t wanna get in da game 2 blend in, I’m tryna change da face of it,” he wrote at the time.

Reflecting on his early ambitions, career accomplishments, and being taken aback by seeing his words manifest, Cudi told fans that the throwback was “so wild” to look at.

“I had that fire burnin in me,” Cudi said. “Everything I said in this bio, I did. F–kin unreal. Destiny.”

In addition to walking down memory lane, Cudi also confirmed that a tour for his highly anticipated recent release, Man on the Moon III, is in the works; sharing that he has “been looking for venues for months,” before adding that it’s “definitely happening.”

Kid Cudi also offered fans an update on his upcoming Netflix series, Entergalactic, sending out a tweet thanking the team behind the scenes while hyping up his fans on what to expect.

“Everything about this show is next level. Ull see.” When a fan asked why it has taken so long, Cudi responded, “Because this isnt some regular animated show ur use to. Some stuff takes time and nurturing. The next level sh-t does.”

Entergalactic was initially announced in 2019 and is expected to be a follow-up to Cudi’s 2016 album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin. However, due to the covid-19 restrictions at the time, MOTM3 made its debut first.