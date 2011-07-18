Young Jeezy & Fabolous Shoot “Flexin” Video [Photos]

Young Jeezy & Fabolous – “Flexin” Behind The Scenes

Young Jeezy and Fabolous were spotted last week in Atlanta, filming a music video for “Flexin,” off of Jeezy’s The Real Is Back mixtape.

Akon and CTE signee Freddie Gibbs were also on the set making guest appearances.

Take a look below at photos from the video shoot, courtesy of Nigel D.

Also, don’t hold your breath, but Young Jeezy’s TM103 album is supposedly on the way.

Hit the next pages for more pics.

