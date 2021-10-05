Nike Opens The LeBron James Innovation Center

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After Michael Jordan, LeBron James is the biggest name that Nike has on its roster so it only makes sense that the NBA legend gets his own building at Nike headquarters.

Recently Nike opened their doors to the LeBron James Innovation Center which is dedicated to understanding the “unique needs and opportunities, contextualize challenges, and generate breakthroughs across the spectrum of play and movement in a variety of environments.”

Housing a Nike Sports Research Lab on one of it’s floors, the NSRL boasts 84,000 square feet for sports research along with the world’s largest motion-capture installation (400 cameras), 97 force plates, and body-mapping equipment amongst many other things to help turn today’s athletes into tomorrow’s household names.