Wale ft. J. Cole “Poke It Out,” Ra Sossa ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Trap Manny “Cappin” & More | Daily Visuals 10.4.21

While J. Cole’s been making noise for a second with the release of his last project, The Off Season, Wale’s been keeping a low profile as of late but today breaks out a new joint featuring the Dreamville artist.

Linking up with J. Cole for the visuals to “Poke It Out,” Wale rolls with some thick young women in a jeep before going on a camping trip where Wale seems to be the only man on an all-girls trip to the woods. That’s hot business.

Elsewhere Ra Sossa links up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Trap Manny for his clip to “Cappin” where he and company hit the streets to enjoy the night time where they can blaze some zaza and sip some Henny in peace.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Xavr Sosa, Joy Crookes, and more.

WALE FT. J. COLE – “POKE IT OUT”

RA SOSSA FT. A BOOGIE WIT DA HOOFIR & TRAP MANNY – “CAPPIN”

XAVR SOSA – “BUSHWICKED”

JOY CROOKES – “WHEN YOU WERE MINE”

HURRICANE CHRIS – “BACK TO BACK”

BIGGA DON – “I TRY”

DIZZY WRIGHT – “I HATE BEING BROKE”