MICK And Chi Duly Blend Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint’ Beats And Beyoncé’s Vocals On ‘B-Print’ Mixtape

One of the culture’s best curators is leaving the mixtape game with a bang. MICK has partnered with Chi Duly on a project that merges Jay-Z’s The Blueprint beats to Beyoncé’s vocals.

As spotted on Complex the acclaimed DJ has put his golden touch on some of the royal couple’s most iconic cuts. The B-Print features the iconic instrumentals from The Blueprint album and pairs it with B’s acapellas. While the two could have easily stuck to the traditional method of blending both elements together but clearly this effort is an elevated project on all angles. MICK, formerly Mick Boogie, detailed the approach in a press release.

“Recently, I was blasting Jay-Z’s The Blueprint in honor of its 20th anniversary. My fiancé Carolyn was upstairs playing lots of Beyoncé to balance out the incessant amount of Hov playing in my office. At one point, both playlists synced on beat and my mind was blown. My first thought: THIS SHOULD BE AN ALBUM” he said. “I called up my creative partner Chi Duly (the most talented musician I know) and we fleshed out the idea for this project. I dug up all the classic Blueprint samples (and some other classic Jay sources, as well). Chi acquired a bunch of Beyoncé acapellas. And then we got to work. 23 songs. All songs produced exclusively for this tape. These are not deejay blends. This is original production using the original samples with lots of other fun things added in.”

You can listen to The B-Print below.

Photo: Mason Poole