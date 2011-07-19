CLOSE
DMX Released From Prison

DMX Released

DMX is finally out of jail.

According to reports, X was released from Yuma Prison this morning after serving seven months of a one-year sentence for violating his probation.

The 40-year-old rapper was sentenced to one year in prison on December 16, 2010 for violating his probation, which stemmed from an assault conviction, by failing to take a drug test and driving on a suspended license.

X was originally scheduled to be released on July 1st, but a number of  issues while in prison—including disorderly conduct, disrespect towards the staff, possession of drugs and unauthorized smoking and other charges—caused his incarceration to be extended.

Hopefully he’ll stay out of trouble and jail this time, but we doubt it.

