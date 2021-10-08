About Time: HBO Announces ‘Game Theory With Bomani Jones’ Late Night Sports Talk Show

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, a late-night sports talk show we honestly want to see.

Deadline reports that HBO is blessing Bomani Jones with a new late-night sports talk show, Game Theory With Bomani Jones. The website revealed the show will begin production in New York starting in 2022 and will see Jones bring his style of sports reporting while tackling “timely issues in sports.”

Jones is no stranger to HBO. He is currently keeping it all the way real on HBO’s Back on The Record with Bob Costas and has contributed to HBO Sports documentaries like The Battle for Tobacco Road: Duke vs. Carolina and Runnin’ Rebels. Jones has been in the sports media for 15 years, spending most of his time dishing out his takes on ESPN on shows like Around The Horn and co-hosting shows like Highly Questionable, High Noon, and the podcast The Right Time with Bomani Jones.

Nina Rosenstein, EVP of programming, HBO, spoke highly of Jones, stating:

“Bomani is one of the most unique journalists working today. He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics, and gender and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that ‘Game Theory’ will deliver provocative, insightful, and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”

Jones added the program is “literally, my professional dream, to have a show like this one on HBO,” he revealed. “I’d feel that way with anyone behind it, but working with a top-notch group like Seth, Stu, Todd, Adam, and Nina has me more excited than I can express. We have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done before, and I can’t wait to share our work with the world.”

Adam McKay, the show’s executive producer, said revealed, “I have been dying to work with Bomani for years now. He’s one of the sharpest and funniest truth-tellers anywhere in the sports world.”

We can’t wait to see it. Congrats to Bomani Jones. Well deserved.

Photo: Bruce Glikas / Getty