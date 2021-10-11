Donald Trump Claims Haitian Migrants ‘Probably Have AIDS’ Because He’s A Bigot & A Liar, And A Lying Bigot

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nobody:

Nobody in Haiti:

Nobody across the diaspora:

Y’all’s ex-president: “AIDS! THEY ALL HAVE AIDS!! HAITIANS WILL COME HERE FROM THEIR S**THOLE COUNTRY AND GIVE US ALL AIDS!!! THEY WANT TO MAKE AIDS GREAT AGAIN!!!”

My God—white, conservative, Bigots R Us America knew exactly what it was doing when it elected our 45th president, and losing his bid for re-election appears to have only made him more bitter and more outwardly racist and xenophobic (if that’s even possible.)

On Thursday (Oct. 7), Donald Trump made an appearance on Republican spank bank network Fox News and sat down with Satan’s third testicle, Sean Hannity, where the two discussed the Haitian immigration crisis. During that discussion, Trump went with the tried and true strategy he relied on throughout all four years of his miserable failure of a presidency—he made wild and ridiculous claims without citing even a sliver of evidence, let alone proof.

According to Trump, dozens of nations around the world are intentionally sending newly released prisoners to America.

“I hear it’s 50 countries! They are emptying out their prisons into the United States,” Trump said, the Daily Beast reported. “Their jails, some of the toughest people on earth are being dumped into the United States because they don’t want them. They don’t want to take care of them for the next 40 years!”

Since Hannity isn’t a journalist or a person with integrity…or a person—and because he is someone who has admitted he doesn’t vet the information he allows idiots to spew on his show—he didn’t bother challenging the absolute load of orangey-white supremacist nonsense that came out of Trump’s mouth by, at the very least, inquiring as to where he heard the information he’s repeating. Instead, he asked Trump, who is an expert in zero things outside of bankruptcy and probably tax evasion, if he thought migrants seeking to enter the country should have a COVID test and a “health check.”

Trump said they should have to be tested since we all have to, then he went on to answer a question literally nobody asked.

“So, we have hundreds of thousands of people flowing in from Haiti,” he began. “Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem.”

“So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country and if you look at the stats and you look at the numbers, if you look at just–take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS,” Trump continued while adopting his other favorite strategy of repeating the same sentence enough times that it must be true. “Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country. We don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It’s like a death wish, like a death wish for our country!”

Obviously, Hannity asked Trump what “stats” and “numbers” he’s referring to because that’s just basic journalistic responsibility.

Nah, he didn’t—Hannity, instead, mumbled something about Democrats and immigrants while pretending Trump isn’t out here resurrecting old bigotted and debunked propaganda suggesting AIDS arrived in the U.S. from a Haitian “Patient Zero.”

Seriously though—AIDS propaganda? Is Trump trying to make America the 1980s again?

For the record: Business Insider reported that “the prevalence of HIV among Haitian adults aged 15 to 49 is around 1.9%, according to data from the United Nations. While that’s higher than the global rate of 0.7%, reports say Haiti’s HIV prevalence rate has declined significantly in recent decades.”

Trump is a liar and a bigot, and so are those like Hannity who see no wrong in enabling him.