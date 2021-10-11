Meek Mill “Angels (RIP Snupe),” Styles P & Chris Rivers “The Myth & The Omen” & More | Daily Visuals 10.11.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill’s latest album, Expensive Pain, is fresh off the presses and already Meek has dropped a few visuals in support of his fifth project.

Continuing to push EP, Meek comes through with a new clip for “Angels (RIP Snupe)” which follows what he’s been doing in his other videos: shining, poppin bottles, and even getting a message as he raps his verse.

From Philly to NYC, we get a mix of some old and new school flavor as the OG known as Styles P links up with Big Pun’s resurrection, Chris Rivers, to lay it down for the hardcore Hip-Hoppers in their visuals to “The Myth & The Omen.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Curren$y, Dro Fe, and more.

MEEK MILL – “ANGELS (RIP LIL SNUPE)”

STYLES P & CHRIS RIVERS – “THE MYTH & THE OMEN”

CURREN$Y – “THE WORLD IS OURS”

SOULJA BOY – “I PITY THE FOOL”

KODAK BLACK – “KILLING THE RATS”

DRO FE – “HUGGIN THE BLOCK”

DUKE DEUCE – “WTF!”

BELLA – “FO LIFE”