Ghostface Killer (Not That One) Returns In Trailer for ‘Scream 5’

Just when it seemed like the Scream franchised was dead and buried with the clunker that was 2011’s Scream 4, the late 90’s hit horror franchise returns because, well, we’re not entirely sure.

What we do know is that Scream veterans Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) are returning to take on the masked murderer even though they’re not the targets this time around. In the new trailer to Scream (5), a new generation of teenagers have fallen prey to a copycat killer who’s picking off the would-be social media influencers one by one.

After Dewey realizes the killings are similar to what he, Sidney and Gale have survived for more than 20 years, he decides to initiate his suburban Avengers initiative and help the kids avoid ending up in the obituary section of the internet. Filled with familiar instances such as a creepy phone call to an unsuspecting victim, quick scares, and of course bloody violence, the trailer to Scream (5) is sure to take OG horror heads down memory lane.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be waiting to hit the theaters to see who’s the culprit this time around when Scream drops next year. Our money’s on Chet Hanks. Lord knows he needs the street cred even if it is suburbia street cred. Just sayin.’