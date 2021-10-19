HHW Gaming: Xbox Reveals The Next 3 Months Are Going To Be Spectacular For Game Pass Subscribers

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s an excellent time to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Tuesday (Oct.19), Microsoft announced the next three months would be HUGE for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Xbox’s video game subscription service has been well-received because it gives Xbox and PC owners access to its significantly extensive gaming library, including launching games on it like Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator in June. Both games were well-received and the highest-rated games of the year. Xbox Game Pass subscribers recently enjoyed Back 4 Blood, aka Left For Dead 3, on the service.

Ahead of Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft announced its plans to keep the ball rolling by dropping blockbuster games on Xbox Game Pass for the next three months. Here are the games subscribers can look forward to playing as first day launches per Xbox:

The Age of Empires franchise has been a major part of Microsoft’s gaming legacy for 24 years, and the Oct. 28 launch of Age of Empires IV will be our biggest yet, bringing the evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation on Steam and Game Pass for PC on day one.

Minecraft will join Game Pass for PC on Nov. 2, followed by new Minecraft Dungeons Seasonal Adventures in December, and Caves & Cliffs: Part II later this year.

On Nov. 9, gaming’s premier racing franchise returns when Forza Horizon 5’s open-world adventure in Mexico speeds into Xbox Game Pass. Our biggest Forza Horizon ever and winner of the Most Anticipated Game of E3 award, Forza Horizon 5 will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Steam, and Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (beta).

Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition launches Nov. 18 as a free update for existing players, including Game Pass members, with five new aircrafts, eight new airports, new Discovery Flights, and tutorials, and highly requested community features like DX12 support. Microsoft Flight Simulator will also release the exciting Reno Air Races, which features the fastest motorsport on Earth will also be available on Nov. 18.

The Master Chief returns on Dec. 8 with Halo Infinite. This is the Halo we imagined 20 years ago, finally come to life in the largest Halo game we have ever made. Halo Infinite will be available in Game Pass when it launches across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive monthly multiplayer bonuses as part of the Perks program.

This news arrives before Nov.15’s Xbox’s 20th anniversary live stream event. Xbox states it won’t announce any new games during the live stream but will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox.

We will be tuned in and are excited to play all of those games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Photo: Xbox / Xbox Game Pass