HomeGaming

HHW Gaming: Xbox Reveals The Next 3 Months Are Going To Be Spectacular For Game Pass Subscribers

Age of Empire IV, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Microsoft Flight Simulator 3: Game of the Year Edition and Halo: Infinite are coming to Xbox Game Pass

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
Microsoft Announces The Next 3 Big Releases Launching On Xbox Game Pass

Source: Xbox / Xbox Game Pass

It’s an excellent time to be an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

Tuesday (Oct.19), Microsoft announced the next three months would be HUGE for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Xbox’s video game subscription service has been well-received because it gives Xbox and PC owners access to its significantly extensive gaming library, including launching games on it like Psychonauts 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator in June. Both games were well-received and the highest-rated games of the year. Xbox Game Pass subscribers recently enjoyed Back 4 Blood, aka  Left For Dead 3, on the service.

Ahead of Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary, Microsoft announced its plans to keep the ball rolling by dropping blockbuster games on Xbox Game Pass for the next three months. Here are the games subscribers can look forward to playing as first day launches per Xbox:

  • The Age of Empires franchise has been a major part of Microsoft’s gaming legacy for 24 years, and the Oct. 28 launch of Age of Empires IV will be our biggest yet, bringing the evolved real-time strategy game to a new generation on Steam and Game Pass for PC on day one.
  • On Nov. 9, gaming’s premier racing franchise returns when Forza Horizon 5’s open-world adventure in Mexico speeds into Xbox Game Pass. Our biggest Forza Horizon ever and winner of the Most Anticipated Game of E3 awardForza Horizon 5 will launch simultaneously on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC and Steam, and Game Pass including console, PC, and Cloud Gaming (beta).
  • The Master Chief returns on Dec. 8 with Halo Infinite. This is the Halo we imagined 20 years ago, finally come to life in the largest Halo game we have ever made. Halo Infinite will be available in Game Pass when it launches across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive monthly multiplayer bonuses as part of the Perks program.

This news arrives before Nov.15’s Xbox’s 20th anniversary live stream event. Xbox states it won’t announce any new games during the live stream but will be a special look back at 20 years of Xbox.

Back-to-Back Blockbuster Game Launches in Xbox Game Pass

Source: Xbox / Xbox Game Pass

We will be tuned in and are excited to play all of those games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Photo: Xbox / Xbox Game Pass

HHW Gaming , Newsletter , video games , Xbox Game Pass , Xbox Series X

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
10 items2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 2021-22 Season Of The NBA Kicks Off Tonight & NBA Twitter Is Ready #NBA75

01.01.70
Close