REWIND: Red Bull SoundClash 2021 To Kick Off On November 30

The culture of the sound clash — where two sound systems helmed by a DJ or MC battle one another — dates back to the 1950s and has evolved over the years into other forms of musical competition. Red Bull, having previously organized this style of audio battling in times past, has resurfaced its high-energy Red Bull SoundClash event, which kicks off late next month and features a bevy of music’s brightest stars.

Taking inspiration from the sound system clashes of lore, RedBull SoundClash uses the same model but this time featuring two artists, musical groups, or DJs to take on one another while using the crowd’s reaction to their performances measured by a decibel meter to determine the winner of the rounds across four rounds.

Opening the Red Bull SoundClash 2021 series will be Shelly FKA DRAM taking on Westside Boogie, alternatively known as “A Love Renaissance Special.” Shelly, a native of Hampton, will bring his affable charm and gift for melody against Compton’s WestsidNoe Boogie, who too has demonstrated an ability to convey feelings into his music. The event is in collaboration with Atlanta-based independent record label, management and multi-media company, Love Renaissance (LVRN), and will take place in “The A.” on November 30.

On December 2, Houston R&B group The Suffers and New Orleans funk and soul outfit Tank and the Bangas will face one another in a “Queens of Gulf Coast Soul” clash with Paul Wall and Big Freedia sharing co-hosting duties along with special guests hailing from the vast Louisiana and Texas music lineages. Fronted by vocalist Kam Franklin, The Suffers are a natural opponent against Tank Ball and her backing band.

December 9 will find the SoundClash heading to the legendary city of Nashville to see hometown native Bren Joy take on an artist that has yet to be determined, and given Joy’s output thus far, whoever is selected will have their work cut out for them.

Concluding the final round of SoundClash events on December 12 will be Washington, D.C.’s Rico Nasty, who will lock horns with Detroit’s Danny Brown in Chicago. Again, given the live shows and kinetic energy of both these talented stars, this one has the potential to break the decibel meter to bits.

For tickets and more info on the Red Bull SoundClash 2021 series, check out the links below.

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/soundclash-returns-to-usa

Atlanta — November 30: A Love Renaissance Special: SHELLEY FKA DRAM vs Westside Boogie Ticket Link: https://www.axs.com/events/414174/red-bull-soundclash-shelley-vs-westside-boogie-tickets

Houston — December 2: The Suffers vs Tank and The Bangas Ticket Link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A005B4506D466D5

Nashville — December 9: Bren Joy vs TBA Ticket Link: TBA

Chicago — December 15: Rico Nasty vs Danny Brown Ticket Link: https://www.axs.com/events/414244/red-bull-soundclash-rico-nasty-vs-danny-brown-tickets

Check out the teaser clip below.

Photo: Red Bull