HHW Gaming: Ubisoft’s ‘Riders Republic’ Free Trial Weekend Begins Thursday

Ubisoft’s extreme sports game Riders Republic might not be on your radar, but the video game studio is giving players a chance to take it for a spin for FREE.

Beginning Thursday, October 21, you will be able to play Riders Republic for up to four hours until October 27. Ubisoft is giving gamers access to the full game ahead of launch in hopes it can lure people into buying the spiritual successor to the underappreciated Steep.

In Riders Republic, gamers will be able to partake in either biking, skiing, snowboarding, or kiss the sky in wingsuits in the open-world racing game. You will also have the choice to either play solo or competitively, with Ubisoft boasting large-scale competitions for upward of 50 players.

Another ploy Ubisoft hopes will help lure players back is the ability to carry your progress over to the full game when it launches. You will also be able to earn cool rewards like a Riders Republic branded Canyon Bike and Gold Editions of the game if you finish in the top 10 in a mass race as part of an exclusive multiplayer contest called the “Mad Challenge.”

The extreme racing action will take place on maps made from seven iconic US national parks – Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Grand Teton, Mammoth Mountain, Sequoia Park, Yosemite Valley, and Zion.

Sounds lit.

We’re looking forward to partaking in the trail weekend ourselves. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for our full review of the game.

For more info on the free trial weekend, head here, and check out the announcement trailer below.

Photo: Ubisoft / Riders Republic