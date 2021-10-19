HHW Gaming: Get Your Learn On With Ubisoft’s ‘Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age’ Free Expansion

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Take a break from using your hidden blade, and learn a thing or two about 9th-century Scandanavia with Assassin’s Creed’s latest educational free expansion.

Tuesday (Oct.19), Ubisoft announced its latest free expansion, Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age, the free roam educational mode for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla first announced by Ubisoft during E3 2021 is now available.

This latest expansion follows the previous iterations released for 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins and 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, allowing players to explore Ancient Egypt and Greece. This new expansion that Ubisoft says can be used as an educational tool in schools because of the removal of all combat and other suggestive material and can aid in helping students learn about that particular period of world history the game is set in.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age puts players in the roles of different characters and will allow them to embark on various quests to complete that will also teach them an educational message. Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise know developers don’t cut corners when it comes to nailing each of the games’ historical accuracy, so it should come as no surprise this latest Discovery Tour update features input from historians and archaeologists.

Players will learn about Vikings and Anglo-Saxons in ninth-century England and Norway and visit Discovery Sites. Ubisoft developed each Discovery Site in partnership with six museums in three nations — England, France, and Denmark.

Discovery Tour: Viking Age is available now as a free update for owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and can be purchased as a standalone game for Windows PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store for $19.99. Google Stadia and Amazon Luna owners can expect to play Assassin’s Creed Discovery Tour: Viking Age in early 2022.

Photo: Ubisoft / Assassin’s Creed: Discovery Tour: Viking Age