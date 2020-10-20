HHW Gaming: Ubisoft Shares Post-Launch Details For ‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ Ahead of Release

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s launch is still roughly a month away, but that’s not stopping Ubisoft from spilling the tea on the game’s post-launch content.

Tuesday (Oct.20), Ubisoft detailed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s post-launch content road map confirming we will be playing the latest installment in the famed video game franchise well into 2021. The game studio detailed the unveiled the three-story expansions players can look forward to starting with “The Legend of Beowulf” quest that will be available when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches November 10, 2020.

The other two expansions, “Wrath of the Druids” and “The Siege of Paris,” arrived in Spring and Summer 2021.

The Legend of Beowulf quest: In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on the launch day of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Expansion 1 – Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

Expansion 2 – The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021): In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

That’s not all either. Players can also look forward to FREE seasonal in-game content. December 2020 marks season 1, and it will include:

A new settlement area, allowing players to continue to grow and evolve their settlement.

A traditional Viking Festival: the Yule Festival, for players to experience in their settlement.

A new game mode: the River Raids. Building on Valhalla’s core raiding mechanic, the mode will deliver a dynamic, challenging, and highly replayable raid experience.

The addition of the Ranks for Jomsviking: in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players can not only create their lieutenant to be part of their raiding crew but also recruit some from their friends and the community. In Season 1, players will see an update to the Jomsviking feature which will allow their Jomsviking to earn XP and rank up – the higher will be the rank of the lieutenant, the more silver players will earn when recruited by other players.

Finally, as for each season, Season 1 will also come with new player skills and abilities, weapons and gear, and cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse, and raven.

Ubisoft revealed that gamers can expect season 2 to arrive in March 2021 and it will feature a new game mode, more festivals, a new Jomsviking update, new gear, and cosmetic items, and will build on Valhalla’s core combat experiences. Oh, and last but certainly not least a Discovery Tour mode will also be coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Following our 6-hour “hands-on” preview with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla we have been intrigued to further embark on Eivor’s Viking adventure. This latest news only adds to the curiosity and excitement.

You can peep the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla post-launch and season pass trailer below.

Photo: Ubisoft / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla