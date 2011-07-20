CLOSE
Official Release Dates For “Watch The Throne”

There is finally a release date for one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

Watch the Throne, the joint effort of superstars  Jay-Z and Kanye West will hit the web on August 1st.

The album went on presale July 4 and will arrive next month, with the digital version releasing Aug. 1 and the physical CD in stores Aug. 5.

As expected, the duo recruited a cast of all-stars to help with the album, including Jay-Z’s wife Beyoncé and pop star Bruno Mars for the first single, Lift Off, which is now in radio rotation.

