Mouth Full Of NO: Chris Brown And Other Celebs Who Need Not Ever Wear Gold Teeth

Celebrities Who Wear Gold Teeth
Chris Brown shocked his Twitter followers Tuesday when he showed off a mouth full of gold teeth complaining of a “stomach ache from eating too much gold.”
The picture gave us a stomach ache too but for different reasons…
After seeing Chris looking like his breath his hotter than the island sun, we compiled a list of other celebs who jumped on the gold tooth bandwagon and need to hop off IMMEDIATELY.
Here are some we’ve spotted rocking a mouth full of NO, celebrities who need not EVER wear gold teeth.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE