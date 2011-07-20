Mouth Full Of NO: Chris Brown And Other Celebs Who Need Not Ever Wear Gold Teeth

Celebrities Who Wear Gold Teeth

Chris Brown shocked his Twitter followers Tuesday when he showed off a mouth full of gold teeth complaining of a “stomach ache from eating too much gold.”

The picture gave us a stomach ache too but for different reasons…

After seeing Chris looking like his breath his hotter than the island sun, we compiled a list of other celebs who jumped on the gold tooth bandwagon and need to hop off IMMEDIATELY.

Here are some we’ve spotted rocking a mouth full of NO, celebrities who need not EVER wear gold teeth.

