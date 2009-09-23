Fabolous Talks Decrease in Violent Lyrics

Hip-Hop, way back when, was the poster child and would have the finger of blame pointed at it to give reasoning for the incline of violence within America and especially the urban community. Okay, let’s be frank, Hip-Hop music STILL has a bull’s eye painted on its back and is still the scapegoat for almost everything, probably even the recession.

Emerging in the rap circuit during that era as a New York MC, rapper Fabolous has always been able to maintain his balance between the hood mentality as well as the good life of luxury. Featured on Good Day New York earlier today, the Brooklyn bred rapper speaks on the shift in music which has become friendlier towards the ears.

“People are starting to get away from that and also growing up. They’re not keeping the same younger mentality of every time something happens, to make it a physical or violent altercation. People are starting to learn from the mistakes in the past with the passing of guys like Tupac and Biggie, learning from that, and moving on.”

California rapper Roccett has spoken on violence and how it has surfaced with the increase in gang life. Whether rappers are willing to take the job or not, their words can be deemed as being weapons of mass destruction depending on how they use it. Young minds soak up the lifestyle like a sponge as they emulate what they hear through their speakers or headphones.

Stories are dictated of the gangster, of the drug dealer, of the pimp, through the words of prominent artists and their success only validates their message. Promotion of negativity generates positive sales, but look at what it costs when the youth adapt to what they believe is the new American dream.

Nothing will change some messages delivered by certain artists, as it is their right to express experiences that they’ve gone through, but it seems to be getting flushed out with the new school of consciousness and of course the dance craze. Something will have to give and only time will dictate which.